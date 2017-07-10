SBA Day & Lender Fair

|
The SBA San Diego Office, the Vista Chamber of Commerce & the City of Vista Economic Development Department
are hosting an SBA Day event and Lender Fair on Wednesday, July 26th.
Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA
Cost: FREE – Registration Required
Coffee, light breakfast will be available. Optional lunch available for a $5.00 fee, to be collected during check-in, at the door.
Event Contact: Maria Hughes, 619-727-4871, Maria.hughes@sba.gov
Presentations include:
California Small Business Permits and Taxes
Presented by: California Board of Equalization
Legal Aspects of Being in Business – Presented by: A local attorney
An Overview of the New I-9 Form and Filing Procedures
Presented by: U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Service
Cyber Security Tips – Presenter TBD
How Our Resource Partners May Help You Succeed in Your Business
Presented by: Representatives from SCORE, the Small Business Development Center, the Veteran’s Business Outreach Center and more.
How Our Local Lenders May Help You Finance Your Business
Presentations will be followed by a Lenders Fair, One-on-One Counseling, and Time to Network with Presenters and Fellow Attendees.
If you are a current of prospective small business owner, we hope to see you at this event!
|
Vista Chamber (Chamber), City of Vista (City) and SBA’s participation in this event is not an endorsement of any products, service or entity. The Chamber, City and SBA do not endorse the views, opinions, products or services of any participant, speaker or presenter of this event. The Chamber, City and SBA are not responsible for the content, accuracy, relevance of the information provided by third parties at this event. Reasonable arrangements for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. Contact: Maria Hughes, 619-727-4871, Maria.hughes@sba.gov.