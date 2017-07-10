SBA Day & Lender Fair

The SBA San Diego Office, the Vista Chamber of Commerce & the City of Vista Economic Development Department

are hosting an SBA Day event and Lender Fair on Wednesday, July 26th.

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA

Cost: FREE – Registration Required

Coffee, light breakfast will be available. Optional lunch available for a $5.00 fee, to be collected during check-in, at the door.

Event Contact: Maria Hughes, 619-727-4871, Maria.hughes@sba.gov

Presentations include:

California Small Business Permits and Taxes

Presented by: California Board of Equalization

Legal Aspects of Being in Business – Presented by: A local attorney

An Overview of the New I-9 Form and Filing Procedures

Presented by: U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Service

Cyber Security Tips – Presenter TBD

How Our Resource Partners May Help You Succeed in Your Business

Presented by: Representatives from SCORE, the Small Business Development Center, the Veteran’s Business Outreach Center and more.

How Our Local Lenders May Help You Finance Your Business

Presentations will be followed by a Lenders Fair, One-on-One Counseling, and Time to Network with Presenters and Fellow Attendees.

If you are a current of prospective small business owner, we hope to see you at this event!