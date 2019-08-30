Say NO! To Impaired Driving This Labor Day Weekend

Deputies to conduct increased patrols, checkpoint to keep drivers safe

Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department wants to remind you to be responsible and not drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Watch for increased impaired driving patrols by deputies across the county beginning on Friday, August 30th through Labor Day on Monday, September 2nd.

There will also be a DUI checkpoint in the City of Poway on Friday, August 30th. During Labor Day weekend 2018 (Friday, August 31st through Monday, September 3rd, 2018), deputies arrested 24 people on suspicion of impaired driving across San Diego County. So far this year, the Sheriff’s Department has arrested 895 people for impaired driving.

“There is simply no excuse for impaired driving,” said Sheriff Bill Gore. “Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is irresponsible and dangerous.” Remember: Say No To Impaired Driving.

Driving under the influence doesn’t just mean alcohol. It also means driving under the influence of prescription drugs or marijuana.

If you become impaired, be sure to have a designated driver ready or call a ride-sharing service. Here are some sober rider options:

• MTS (Bus and Trolley): http://goo.gl/5X13j

• NCTD (Bus and Coaster/Sprinter): https://bit.ly/2NFsvTZ

Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over. Watch our public safety video on the high price of impaired driving by following the Sheriff’s Department on VIMEO: https://goo.gl/NsnA0a.

This Labor Day weekend, be aware of San Diego County’s “Social Host” ordinance. Anyone caught serving alcohol or marijuana to a minor will be arrested and booked into jail.

You can report underage drinking to the Sheriff’s Department by calling our non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200. You can also learn more about your responsibility as a “Social Host” by visiting: https://www.sdsheriff.net/social-host/.

Funding for the Labor Day weekend impaired driving patrols/checkpoint is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).