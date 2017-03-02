Saving Kids’ Sight! San Diego County Northwest Region Lions Clubs

Free Screening for children 6 months to 6 years of age Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 9 a.m.– 3:00 p.m.

At Mission Hills High School Parking Lot On Mission Road, San Marcos



80% of learning is visual. Vision problems undetected by the age of 7 can become permanent.

Screening children 6 months to 6 years of age provides early detection.

Every child deserves to see the world clearly!

San Marcos Lions Club to Sponsor Free Vision Screening for Young Children

At Lions Eyes Across California Event at Mission Hills High School March 18th

The San Marcos Lions Club will sponsor free vision screenings for children six months to six years of age. The screenings will take place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Mission Hills High School parking lot in the Mobile Health Screening Unit.

“We encourage families to bring their children in for a free vision screening,” said club President Ish Lopez. “The actual screening takes less than a minute, but the benefits can last a lifetime.”

More than 12 million school-age children in the United States have some form of vision problem, yet only one in three have received eye care services before age six.1 Many vision problems run the risk of becoming permanent if not corrected by age seven, when the eye reaches full maturity. Vision also plays an important role in education. According to educational experts, 80 percent of learning is visual.

“Early screening leads to early detection, which helps ensure that children get the follow-up care they need,” said [Ish Lopez, club President. “We want to make sure that correctible vision problems don’t stand in the way of our children learning and seeing the world clearly.”

For more information on the screening event or to learn more about the San Marcos Lions and its service projects, contact Norm MacKenzie, Membership Development at 760-802-6018 or by email norm.mackenzie@cox.net.

The screening event is part of a nationwide initiative called Lions KidSight USA, a national coalition that brings together Lions programs that screen children from 6 months to 6 years of age. KidSight USA was developed by Lions in the U.S. to protect the eye health of America’s children in their early years. Lions in the U.S. currently screen more than 500,000 children per year. Learn more about Lions KidSight USA at KidSightUSA.org.

Lions Clubs International is the largest service club organization in the world. Its 1.4 million members in more than 46,000 clubs are serving communities in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the globe. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired, championed youth initiatives and strengthened local communities through hands-on service and humanitarian projects. Learn more about Lions Clubs International at lionsclubs.org or visit www.sanmarcoslions.org.

1 “Vision Screening.” Health Resources and Services Administration, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 27 February 2015, http://www.mchb.hrsa.gov/programs/visionscreening/index.html