Save the Date: Giving Tuesday!

November 8, 2018

Join the movement. Give back.

Save the Date! Tuesday, November 27, 2018

For 38 years, The Moonlight has been a year-round tradition for thousands of patrons like you who bring their families and friends to experience Broadway under the stars.
Each year, Moonlight Memories are made on and off stage.
A gift to the Moonlight Cultural Foundation helps us create #MoonlightMemories for future generations.
What if we all gave on one day to create #MoonlightMemories? We can!
On November 27, 2018, our community will come together for 24 hours of unprecedented giving to support the amazing work of The Moonlight through #GivingTuesday.
Can’t wait until #GivingTuesday?
Moonlight Cultural Foundation | P. O. Box 2497Vista, CA 92085
P.S. Throughout November we’ll be sharing some of our favorite #MoonlightMemories (like Janaya’s above) that your gifts to the
Moonlight Cultural Foundation have helped create!
  Published: 3 hours ago on November 8, 2018
  Last Modified: November 8, 2018 @ 8:43 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

Founder

