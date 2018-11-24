Save The Date –Brother Benno’s Auxiliary 22nd Annual Luncheon

SAVE THE DATE! … The Brother Benno’s Auxiliary will hold its 22nd annual luncheon to benefit the Brother Benno Foundation on Saturday December 1, 2018 at the Sheraton Carlsbad Resort and Spa. This year’s theme is “Winter Wonderland” and promises to be an event you won’t want to miss! Mark your calendars and save the date! More information will be coming soon or you can contact auxiliary@brotherbenno.org.
Committee members for the Brother Benno’s annual luncheon display a center piece for the “Winter Wonderland”
fundraiser.from l-r..Deb Drew,Karen Gallagher, Susan Westlund, Kumiko Sycks,Mary Jaminson, Teresa Keith,Louise,Lussier,Dorine Meade, and Nita Rodriguez