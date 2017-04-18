Save The Date – Vista Historical Society Annual Meeting & Hall of Fame Induction

The Vista Historical Society annual meeting and Hall of Fame induction will be held at the Vista Valley Country Club at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2017. Members of the board of directors will also be installed.

Newly elected to the Hall of Fame are Edwin Giles Hart, Nancy Jones, Alex and Julia McDougall, Karl and Peggy Ramsing, JC Wynne, and Howard Williams.

Edwin Giles Hart was a major developer of Vista’s Avocado and Citrus industries in the 1920’s and 1930’s

Nancy Jones, since her retirement as a teacher, has been a volunteer at the school district, Vista Garden Club, Alta Vista Gardens, and Woman’s Club of Vista.

Alex and Julia McDougall were active in the community. She was very active in the Girl Scouts, PTA, PEO, and the Woman’s Club of Vista. He was a pharmacist, who was a volunteer fireman, member of the school board as well as a member of several other organizations

Karl and Peggy Ramsing have lived in Vista for over 40 years. They have volunteered extensively at Rancho Buena Vista and the Vista library as well as other organizations.

JC Wynne, well known as Santa Claus, Volunteers for many children and children’s sports organizations where among other roles he is a consummate fund raiser.

Howard Williams retired to Vista after a long career in newspaper and broadcast journalism. In Vista he served on the board of the Vista Irrigation District and as their representative on the San Diego County Water Authority Board of Directors. He also served on the Palomar Airport Advisory Committee.

The annual meeting is open to Vista Historical Society & Museum members and all interested area residents.

The menu for the luncheon includes:

Vista Valley Pear Salad

grilled chicken breast/asian pear/bleu cheese/

candied walnuts/butter lettuce/ sweet onion dressing

OR

Cobb Salad -smoked turkey breast/ham/bacon/tomato/egg/avocado/

bleu cheese crumbles/cilantro ranch dressing on the side

OR

Club Sandwich & Fries – Smoked turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce tomato, cheddar cheese, avocado, toasted white bread

DESSERT

Assorted Cookies

Reservations for the luncheon and meeting are required, at a cost of $35 per person, and may be obtained by phoning the Vista Historical Society office at (760) 630-0444, by e-mail at vistahistorical@gmail.com or by letter to P.O. Box 1032, Vista, CA 92085-1032. The deadline for reservations is Friday June 9, 2017.