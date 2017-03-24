Loading...
Save the Date! – Boys and Girls Club of Vista’s “Diamond Ball” Gala

By   /  March 24, 2017  /  No Comments

Please plan to join us in supporting the Boys and Girls Club of Vista’s “Diamond Ball” Gala on May 6, 2017.  This event will be held at the Sheraton Carlsbad Resort and Spa and features Club entertainment, games and both a live and silent auction/opportunity drawing.  We will also award our exclusive “Have a Heart for Kids” award to a special community hero who has made a difference in the lives of local youth.  
For tickets or sponsorship information contact: Ellen Clark, Development Coordinator
or visit our website: http://www.bgcvista.org

 

