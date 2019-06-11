Santee Santas Foundation Recognized as Senate District 38’s Nonprofit of the Year

Santee, CA – In partnership with CalNonprofits, the California State Legislature celebrated nonprofit organizations from across the state last Wednesday. Each legislator recognized a nonprofit organization from his or her district for the vital services they provide their communities.

Senator Brian Jones’ selection from Senate District 38 is the Santee Santas Foundation. The organization is known for its annual holiday children’s toy and food drive focused on bringing the Christmas spirit to some 300 needy families in the community.

The Santee Santas Foundation’s senior outreach program ensures seniors who are living alone or in senior care facilities are not forgotten over the holidays.

“Tonya and her all-star, all-volunteer team at the Santee Santas Foundation has become one of the most recognized, respected, and appreciated nonprofit organizations in our community. They embody the spirit of Christmas by bringing an entire community together each year to deliver joy and fellowship to hundreds of children and seniors in need. I am honored to be Santee Santas’ representative, and I look forward to helping them serve more people each year.”

Video: bit.ly/santeesantas

