Santa Margarita Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution Honors Students

The Santa Margarita Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, held their annual student awards meeting, honoring student winners grades 5, 6, 7, 8 for American History and grade 12 for the DAR Good Citizen Scholarship.

Daniela Rojas Gallegos, a senior at Mission Vista High School (MVHS) in Oceanside, was the recipient of the DAR Good Citizen Award. Daniela is planning on attending ULCA to further her education with an eye toward a degree in bioinformatics. The student is chosen by the school based upon their dependability, Service, Leadership and Patriotism. Daniela fits that perfectly acting as President of three different school clubs. She is also the creator of MVHS Espanol and is currently the student ambassador for the school.

Daniela was accompanied to the meeting by her father, Gerardo Gallegos, and her school Counselor, Angel Chavaria. After reading her winning essay, Daniela was presented with a certificate, a pin, wallet card and a check by chapter regent, Charla Boodry.

The Santa Margarita Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution honoring student winners grades 5, 6, 7, 8 for American History. Students wrote about the Women’s Suffrage Campaign, as if they were alive in 1929.

Molly Glass, a 7th grade student at St. Patrick’s Catholic School In Oceanside was not only the chapter winner but also the District XIV 7th grade winner. Molly was accompanied by her mother and her teacher, Jim Burke.

Molly read her winning essay and was presented with a certificate, American History Medal and a check by chapter American History Chair, Mary Catherine Kirby. Molly was also presented with a certificate and check from District XIV Chair for American History, Laquetta Montgomery.

Education and Patriotism are two subjects dear to the heart of the DAR. The 19th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, granting women the right to vote, celebrates ninety years in 2019. It’s never too early for students to learn the process and the fighting that took place over the years to make this occur.

Three winning students from St. Patrick's Catholic School in Oceanside, encouraged by their teacher Jim Burke were Carly Glass, 5h grade, Molly Glass 7th grade and Bella Morena 8th grade. Aryana Graff, 6th grade winner, attends Coastal Academy in Oceanside. Molly Glass was also the District XIV winner for 7thgrade.

Daniela Rojas Gallegos, a senior at Mission Vista High School, entered the DAR Good Citizen Essay contest, subject of which was not known to her until time to write it. She was given two hours to write, off the top of her head, what the responsibilities of being a citizen meant to her. Her Counselor, Angel Chavaria, encouraged her to enter the contest.

All students were given their appropriate certificates pins/medals, and checks by Mary Catherine Kirby, chapter American History Chair, chapter regent Charla Boodry, and District XIV American History Chair, Laquetta Montgomery.

The Santa Margarita Chapter is open to any female eighteen years of age or older who is lineally descended from a patriot who aided the colonists in some way in the fight for independence in the American Revolution. Visit www.santamargarita.californiadar.org