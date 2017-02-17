Santa Margarita Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution Annual Awards

The Santa Margarita Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, held their annual awards breakfast, honoring students from the local schools. American History essay winners were Devon Thomas, 5th grade, Alana Graff, 6th grade and Amelia Dean, 8th grade. Each student was presented with a certificate, medal and check by regent Alida Woodward. Thomas was also the district winner and was presented with a certificate and check from Director, District XIV, Lillian Leslie. DAR Good Citizen winners were Isabella Souza, El Camino HS, Jonah Harris, Oceanside HS and Alyssa Graff, Mission Vista HS. Regent Woodward and chapter historian Jan Erickson presented Souza and Harris with a certificate, lapel pin, wallet card and a check. Savannah Graff accepted the award for her sister, Alyssa, who was home ill.