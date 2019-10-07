Santa Margarita Chapter DAR Celebrate 90th Anniversary

Oceanside, CA –The Santa Margarita Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, celebrated their 90th anniversary with a theme embracing our Old California Heritage. Members and guests met at the Rancho Carlsbad Community Club House with Regent Charla Boodry hosting the event.

Pictured seated is the chapter executive board and the honored guests- Rhonda Crawford, Linda Ramos, Kellie Stafford, Laura Horn, Rachel Jorgenson, Susan Broderick, Adele Lancaster, Charla Boodry, Karon Jarrard, Lillian Leslie, Wanda Prosser, Mary Catherine Kirby, Jacquie Berzins

In attendance were chapter member, and CA DAR State Regent, Adele Lancaster, Honorary State Regent, Karon Jarrard, State Vice Regent, Susan Broderick; State Recording Secretary, Lillian Leslie and District XIV Director, Rachel Jorgenson. Nine of the eleven living past chapter regents were in attendance, sharing their memories of times past.

Adele Lancaster and honorary chapter regent, Wanda Prosser, shared the history of the chapter from its inception, approval for confirmation at the national level, achievements and community service over the past 90 years.

Regent Boodry reported that “we are growing, giving, and working for a variety of causes – supporting our state regent’s project of supplying aid to the Gary Sinise Foundation for kitchen appliances; aiding deployed servicemen and women, education of children in our local Community Classroom and the DAR sponsored schools in rural America; conservation by supplying funds to repopulate our ravaged forests. We are always open to new possibilities for helping those less fortunate and our veterans. The list goes on and the future looks bright for the Santa Margarita Chapter.

The DAR is open to any female eighteen years of age or older who is lineally descended from an ancestor who assisted in some way the colonists fight for independence in the American Revolution.

Visit www.santamargarita.californiadar.org