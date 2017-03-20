Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Santa Helps The Easter Bunny

Santa Helps The Easter Bunny

By   /  March 20, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

Saturday, April 15th from 9am to 11:30am at Brengle Terrace Park.Its hard to believe that the Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Brengle Terrace park is less than a month away . . Thanks to the Vista Chamber of Commerce for being the first donation check in the mail box when we got home from our trip . . We’re still signing up volunteers and taking donations to make this all happen for our kids . . Message me here or call my cell @760-207-8970 if you would like to get involved and PLEASE share with your friends so all the kids will know about our hunt. Donations of gift certificates, cash or products greatly appreciated for this FREE City of Vista event.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 3 hours ago on March 20, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: March 20, 2017 @ 10:09 am
  • Filed Under: Local
  • Tagged With:

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Forum to Tackle Underage Drinking as Spring Break Approaches Tonight

Read More →