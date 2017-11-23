Loading...
Santa at the Adobe!

The Friends of the Rancho Buena Vista Adobe Present:  Santa at the Adobe!

Santa and his elves will be visiting the Adobe on Saturday, December 9th from 10am to 3pm. This event is fun for all ages with selfies with Santa, Ornament making, Arts & Crafts vendors for holiday shopping!  There’s something for everyone.  Admission is just $5 per child – at the door.

This fun filled day includes a visit with Santa to take your own photo, crafts for the kids, gourd ornament making, facepainting, holiday music, and arts & crafts vendors with unique holiday gifts!

VENDORS: Arts & Crafts and Food Booths still available.  If you’re interested in selling your Arts & Crafts at this event, please email at rbva@mail.com for more information

Admission is just $5 per child

Some of the vendors attending:
Coast 2 Coast Crafts (coast2coastcrafts.com) – handmade knits
Love Tiny Toes – beautiful creations for kids
Bubbies-Babies with Author Gio Brooks
Earthgems Hawaii – locally made jewelry

Find out more about The Rancho Buena Vista Adobe at www.ranchobuenavistaadobe.com

