Santa And The Renegade Reindeer

Suze Diaz — Vista, CA … ‘Twas the beginning of the holiday season and Santa had an idea that he would take a calm little breather before his days would fill up with the hustle and bustle of Christmas. He thought he would take a quick trip up to Northern California. but with the current fire situation, he felt best to stay out of the firefighters’ way and keep the reindeer healthy by not breathing in the heavy smoke and stay out of the hot spots.

So, he decided he would take a leisurely ride down to Southern California instead and enjoy the scenery. However, before he could continue with his impending plans, one of the elves came to his Santa Cave to inform him that the reindeer had gotten word of the change in the planned break and escaped to Southern California earlier than expected. Flabbergasted, Santa tried to get a hold of them through their

reindeer Bluetooth but to no avail. After a few frustrating hours, the elves got a glimpse of a few social media posts that they were in Vista and strategized with Santa to determine where the reindeer are hiding out.

Can you figure out where these reindeer are hiding out?

Dasher had posted that he was going to try his first basket of Buffalo wings.

Dancer and Prancer was exploring their creative side with some crafty painting.

Comet and Cupid announced that they were going to sample a few tasty baked treats.

Donner and Blitzen just wanted to hide out with a couple of brews and a pizza.

Rudolph decided he was going to design his own ice cream.

And Vixen was determined to try a new grooming style.

Let’s see if you can help Santa figure out where his renegade reindeer are!