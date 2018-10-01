SanDag Recognizes 94 Local Companies

FOR EMBRACING GREEN TRANSPORTATION CHOICES

SANDAG has recognized 94 employers from around the county for their outstanding efforts in encouraging employees to use environmentally sustainable transportation options to get to and from work.

Administered through the SANDAG iCommute program, the Diamond Awards program recognizes employers for meeting milestones in the development of their commuter benefits programs. The SANDAG iCommute program provides services to commuters and employers to help reduce traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions. In 2018, employer participation in the iCommute Diamond Awards program increased by 40 percent over the previous year.

“These employers enhance commuter benefits by adding bike racks, showers, dedicated carpool and vanpool spaces, and subsidies or pre-tax incentives.” said SANDAG Chair and Del Mar City Councilmember Terry Sinnott. “We applaud their outstanding efforts to promote alternative transportation choices to their employees.”

Employer encouragement came in many forms, from BD Biosciences Pharmingen offering showers and changing rooms after a bike commute, to Scripps Health offering discounts on transit passes, and UC San Diego launching a bikeshare program on campus.

Employers in the region supported an array of alternative transportation methods to driving alone by promoting carpooling, vanpooling, biking, walking, transit, teleworking, and compressed workweek schedules.

The Diamond Awards program is based on a points system tied to employer engagement, annual event participation, and shifts in employee transportation choices.

The highest tier of Diamond Awards recipients, Platinum, features alternative transportation incentives like HII San Diego Shipyard offering covered parking spots for carpoolers or Watkins Wellness offering additional subsidies for employees who choose to vanpool.

This week, many of the employers will encourage their employees to take the pledge to share the ride during National Rideshare Week, October 1 through 5. Employees can enjoy free Waze Carpool rides all week, as well as free transit trips on Free Ride Day, Tuesday, October 2, on services provided by the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) and the North County Transit District (NCTD).

Here is a list of the recognized companies:

Platinum Tier:

AECOM (City of San Diego) – Alta Planning + Design (City of San Diego) – BD Biosciences Pharmingen (City of San Diego)

Caltrans District 11 (City of San Diego) – Circulate San Diego (City of San Diego) – Grossmont College (City of El Cajon)

HII San Diego Shipyard (City of San Diego) – ICF International (City of San Diego) – Illumina, Inc. (City of San Diego)

Jacobs (City of San Diego) – Outdoor Outreach (City of San Diego) – Scripps Health (City of San Diego)

Texas Instruments, Inc. (City of San Diego)- UC San Diego (City of San Diego) – Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (City of San Diego)

Watkins Wellness (City of Vista) – WSP (City of San Diego)

GoldTier:

BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair (City of San Diego) – Celgene (City of San Diego) – City of Chula Vista- City of Del Mar

County of San Diego – County Operations Center – Deskhub (City of San Diego) – Mission Federal Credit Union (City of San Diego)

Naval Base Point Loma (City of San Diego) – Naval Base San Diego (City of San Diego)

Port of San Diego (City of San Diego) – San Diego County Regional Airport Authority – San Diego Gas & Electric (City of San Diego)

San Diego State University (City of San Diego)- Sharp HealthCare (City of San Diego) – Sony Electronics (City of San Diego)

The Scripps Research Institute (City of San Diego) – U.S. Coast Guard (City of San Diego)

UTC Aerospace Systems (City of San Diego)

Silver Tier:

Alesmith Brewing Company (City of San Diego) – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (City of San Diego)

Catalent San Diego (City of San Diego)- Center for Sustainable Energy (City of San Diego) – City of Carlsbad

City of Encinitas- City of San Diego – City of Solana Beach – City of Vista – Cooley LLP (City of San Diego)

Cooley LLP (City of San Diego) – Cubic Defense (City of San Diego) – Cuyamaca College (City of El Cajon) – Dudek (City of Encinitas)

Fehr & Peers (City of San Diego) – Genentech (City of Oceanside)- General Atomics (City of San Diego)- iMatrix (City of San Diego)

Intuit (City of San Diego)- LeeMarc Industries (City of Vista) – LEGOLAND (City of Carlsbad)- LPL Financial (City of San Diego)

Naval Base Coronado (City of Coronado) – Northrop Grumman Carmel Mountain (Missions) (City of San Diego)

Pfizer (City of San Diego) – Point Loma Nazarene University (City of San Diego) – RECON Environmental, Inc. (City of San Diego)

Salk Institute for Biological Studies (City of San Diego) – San Diego County Water Authority – San Diego Zoo Global (City of San Diego)

Sempra Energy (City of San Diego) – TD Ameritrade (City of San Diego) – Thermo Fisher Scientific (City of Carlsbad)

University of San Diego (City of San Diego) – US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) (City of San Diego)

Verimatrix (City of San Diego) – ViaSat (City of Carlsbad)

Bronze Tier:

Althea Inc. (City of San Diego) – City of Coronado – Cruzan (City of Carlsbad)

Del Mar Fairgrounds 22 nd District Agricultural Association (DAA) (City of Del Mar) – Dexcom (City of San Diego)

Ethos Veterinary Health (City of San Diego) – Full Swing Golf (City of Carlsbad) – General Dynamics NASSCO (City of San Diego)

GenMark Dx (City of Carlsbad) – Go Daddy (City of Carlsbad) – HM Electronics (City of Carlsbad) – Hydranautics (City of Oceanside)

Luna Grill Restaurants (City of San Diego) – Luxtera (City of Carlsbad) – Marine Corps Air Station Miramar (City of San Diego)

Medimpact Healthcare (City of San Diego) – Mixte Communications (City of San Diego) – prAna (City of Carlsbad)

Qualcomm (City of San Diego) – Quantum Design (City of San Diego) – San Diego Convention Center (City of San Diego)

San Diego Mesa College (City of San Diego) – Solar Turbines (City of San Diego)

Employers throughout San Diego County are invited to take advantage of complimentary iCommute employer services to be eligible for Diamond Awards. To learn more about the program, visit 511sd.com/iCommute.

