SanDag Unveil’s “5 Big Moves”

TO DELIVER BOLD NEW TRANSPORTATION VISION

Board and Policy Advisory Committees receive milestone update on development of San Diego Forward: The 2021 Regional Plan … the SANDAG Board of Directors, Policy Advisory Committees, and the TransNet Independent Taxpayer Oversight Committee received an update on development of San Diego Forward: The 2021 Regional Plan, proposing to deliver a bold new transportation vision for San Diego County in “5 Big Moves.”

The 5 Big Moves – strategic initiatives to use and build on evolving technology and add to existing infrastructure – will be synchronized to deliver a fully integrated transportation system for the San Diego region.

“The region’s transportation choices need to be efficient, accessible, and affordable,” said SANDAG Chair and Poway Mayor Steve Vaus. “People need to be able to get where they want to go, when they want to go there, and how they want to go there. I look forward to working with my colleagues, stakeholders, and planners to ensure that we deliver on that vision.”

The transportation vision discussed aims to provide travelers with transportation choices that are competitive with the car for every trip in the region. The vision aims to connect communities to major destinations and employment centers while increasing mobility throughout the San Diego region. These coordinated advances will aid in meeting or exceeding new state greenhouse gas emissions reduction mandates.

“This plan represents a bold and exciting new future for transportation in San Diego,” said San Diego Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer, a SANDAG Board member. “It will allow us to use evolving technology to get people out of their cars, reduce traffic congestion, and enhance our transportation network to improve quality of life for residents across the region. This innovative approach puts San Diego on track to become a national leader in transportation, and I look forward to working with the county and all of our regional cities to make this vision a reality.”

The 5 Big Moves encompass groundbreaking technologies, such as the Next Operating System (Next OS), a transportation “brain” that will provide an integrated and connected transportation network that maximizes efficiency, capacity, and speed, giving commuters choices in their travel and allowing the transportation system to react in real time. The 5 Big Moves also outline a path forward that builds upon existing infrastructure with Complete Corridors, Flexible Fleets, Transit Leap, and Mobility Hubs, connecting major destinations and employment centers with where people live.

“This is an exciting milestone for the future of transportation here in San Diego,” said National City Councilmember Mona Rios, Vice Chair of the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System Board of Directors. “MTS looks forward to supporting SANDAG’s long-range planning efforts and helping to ensure that its vision and MTS’ efforts to improve transportation options are aligned.”

Encinitas Councilmember Tony Kranz, Chair of the North County Transit District Board of Directors, added: “This vision for the entire region aligns nicely with our vision at NCTD for a transit system that is truly competitive with the car and able not only to provide basic service, but attract new riders to the system.”

“Together as a region we must deliver more transportation choices. Our projects are not just geared for cars and trucks anymore,” said Ann Fox, Caltrans District 11 Deputy District Director for Planning. “Now more than ever, users need to have access to an integrated system that provides safe pathways for walking, biking, scooters, carpooling, and taking public transportation.”

A conceptual framework of projects, programs, and policies will be available for public review and comment in late 2019, following a robust and comprehensive outreach program to gather input from around the region. That will be followed by extensive computer modeling and detailed environmental review of the plan. The SANDAG Board is anticipated to consider approval of the Regional Plan in late 2021. To learn more, visit SDForward.com/Visionand view the 5 Big Moves brochure (English/ Spanish).

About SANDAG

The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) is the San Diego region’s primary public planning, transportation, and research agency, providing the public forum for regional policy decisions about growth, transportation planning and construction, environmental management, housing, open space, energy, public safety, and binational topics. SANDAG is governed by a Board of Directors composed of mayors, council members, and supervisors from each of the region’s 18 cities and the county government.