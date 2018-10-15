SANDAG Seeks Public Input On Future Of Transportation n The Region

Seven Mayors and Three City Councilmembers to Host Conversations with Residents about the 2019 Regional Plan…

As part of the development of San Diego Forward: The 2019-2050 Regional Plan, SANDAG has launched an interactive survey and will hold a series of public meetings hosted by elected officials from throughout the region in October to gather input on three initial “network concepts.” This input will be used to develop draft scenarios that will ultimately lead to a single transportation network to be included in the Regional Plan.

“This is a key first step in the process of deciding what types of projects, programs, and technologies we will invest in now and in the future,” said SANDAG Chair and Del Mar City Councilmember Terry Sinnott. “Now is the time to take part in the conversation about how we will get around in the future – so come to the open house, join a community conversation with local elected officials, take our survey, and give us your input.”

Based on input received earlier in the process, SANDAG identified several transportation and quality of life priorities, including congestion relief, climate change and the environment, emerging technologies, healthy communities, and housing, jobs, and the economy.

These priorities were used to develop three distinct network concepts for the 2019 Regional Plan – Shared Mobility, Connected Corridors, and Policy Possibilities. The network concepts include a mix of projects, technology, programs, and policies that address transportation needs for people and goods in our region through 2050.

Input on these concepts will lead to development of more refined “network scenarios” – specific combinations of projects and programs – for review later this winter. Early next year, the SANDAG Board will choose a single, preferred network scenario, which will form the core of the 2019 Regional Plan.

There are three primary ways to provide input on the network concepts during the month of October. Take a brief interactive survey. Attend the open house. Join one of the community conversations hosted by elected officials around the region.

INTERACTIVE SURVEY – The interactive survey is available through October 31 at SDForward.com/survey.

OPEN HOUSE: Tuesday, October 16 from 4-7 p.m.

San Diego City College, Mathematics & Social Sciences, MS Room 140 – 1313 Park Boulevard, San Diego 92101 (Enter the building on 15th Street between Broadway and C Street)

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS FOR THE WEEK OF OCTOBER 15:

SOUTH COUNTY* Monday, October 15 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Hosted by Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas and Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey Chula Vista Police Department Community Room 315 Fourth Avenue, Chula Vista

CENTRAL SAN DIEGO* Wednesday, October 17 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Hosted by San Diego City Council President Myrtle Cole and San Diego City Councilmember Georgette Gómez Jacobs Center Community Room, 404 Euclid Avenue, San Diego

EAST COUNTY – Thursday, October 18 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Hosted by El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells and La Mesa Councilmember Kristine Alessio La Mesa Arts Academy, 4200 Parks Avenue, La Mesa

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS FOR THE WEEK OF OCTOBER 22:

NORTH COUNTY COASTAL – Tuesday, October 23 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Hosted by Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear and Solana Beach Mayor David Zito, La Colonia Community Center, 715 Valley Avenue, Solana Beach 92075

NORTH COUNTY INLAND* – Thursday, October 25 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Hosted by Escondido Mayor Sam Abed and Poway Mayor Steve Vaus Escondido Library, Turrentine Room, 239 S. Kalmia Street, Escondido 92025

*Spanish interpretation provided; Spanish speaking staff members will be present at all events.

For a complete list of opportunities, view fliers (English/Español) – To learn more, visit SDForward.com.

