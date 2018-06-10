SANDAG Reversal Shows Leadership on Housing

Heeding Calls by Circulate San Diego and Housing Advocates…

Following a press conference organized by land use and transportation think tank Circulate San Diego, the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) Board voted to accept the state’s housing need determination, a first in SANDAG’s history. The vote to accept the housing determination, instead of negotiating a lower number, is a bold demonstration of the San Diego region’s leadership in addressing the housing crisis.

The vote, which received a bipartisan 52% of the tally vote, was a reversal from SANDAG’s vote on May 11th to request a lower determination. Now, instead of requesting a lower determination of only 116,000 new units, the San Diego region has accepted the actual determination of 171,000 new homes needed for San Diegans.

The following advocates were among those that joined Circulate San Diego in calling SANDAG to lead on housing: