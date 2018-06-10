SANDAG Reversal Shows Leadership on Housing

The vote, which received a bipartisan 52% of the tally vote, was a reversal from SANDAG’s vote on May 11th to request a lower determination. Now, instead of requesting a lower determination of only 116,000 new units, the San Diego region has accepted the actual determination of 171,000 new homes needed for San Diegans.
The following advocates were among those that joined Circulate San Diego in calling SANDAG to lead on housing:
- Maya Rosas, Circulate San Diego
- Stephen Russell, San Diego Housing Federation
- Stefanie Benvenuto, San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce
- Borre Winckel, Building Industry Association of San Diego County
- Jim Waring, San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation
- Mary Lydon, Housing You Matters
- Carla Farley, San Diego Association of REALTORS
