Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  SANDAG Reversal Shows Leadership on Housing

SANDAG Reversal Shows Leadership on Housing

By   /  June 10, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    
 Heeding Calls by Circulate San Diego and Housing Advocates…
Following a press conference organized by land use and transportation think tank Circulate San Diego, the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) Board voted to accept the state’s housing need determination, a first in SANDAG’s history. The vote to accept the housing determination, instead of negotiating a lower number, is a bold demonstration of the San Diego region’s leadership in addressing the housing crisis.

The vote, which received a bipartisan 52% of the tally vote, was a reversal from SANDAG’s vote on May 11th to request a lower determination. Now, instead of requesting a lower determination of only 116,000 new units, the San Diego region has accepted the actual determination of 171,000 new homes needed for San Diegans.

The following advocates were among those that joined Circulate San Diego in calling SANDAG to lead on housing:

  • Maya Rosas, Circulate San Diego
  • Stephen Russell, San Diego Housing Federation
  • Stefanie Benvenuto, San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce
  • Borre Winckel, Building Industry Association of San Diego County
  • Jim Waring, San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation
  • Mary Lydon, Housing You Matters
  • Carla Farley, San Diego Association of REALTORS
“Today, the San Diego region showed its commitment to solving the housing crisis through taking bold action,” said Maya Rosas, Policy Director with Circulate San Diego.  “SANDAG’s choice today is a model for the rest of California to follow.”

About Circulate San Diego … Circulate San Diego is a regional non-profit organization dedicated to advancing mobility and making the region a better place to move, work, learn, and play. Our work focuses on creating great mobility choices, more walkable and bikeable neighborhoods, and land uses that promote sustainable growth. For more information, go to www.circulatesd.org.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 59 mins ago on June 10, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: June 10, 2018 @ 12:24 am
  • Filed Under: North County

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Write Out Loud Named One of 79 Organizations to Receive NEA Big Read Grant

Read More →