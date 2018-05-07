SANDAG is developing San Diego Forward: The 2019-2050 Regional Plan, which outlines the vision for our region over the next 30 years. SANDAG wants to hear how you want to see your community in the future. Make your voice heard by taking a brief online survey to provide input on what transportation issues shape your quality of life. Spread the word and help SANDAG develop a plan that supports the economy and regional mobility, and improves our overall quality of life. To learn more about the Plan and how to get involved, visit SDForward.comand sign up for updates.
SANDAG Regional Plan
- Published: 5 hours ago on May 7, 2018
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: May 7, 2018 @ 9:42 am
- Filed Under: North County