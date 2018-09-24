Sandag Partners With WAZE Carpool To Celebrate National Rideshare Week

Free rides in San Diego County all week long (October 1-5)

The SANDAG iCommute program has partnered with Waze Carpool to encourage commuters in the region to share the ride during National Rideshare Week, October 1 through 5.

To celebrate, Waze Carpool will offer free carpool rides in San Diego County the first work week in October. Any trip starting or ending within county lines will be free through the app, no promo code required.

“This will give people in the region traveling to and from work the opportunity to try carpooling at no cost. Carpooling is just one of many alternative transportation choices that help reduce traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions,” said Terry Sinnott, Del Mar City Councilmember and SANDAG Board Chair. “I encourage every San Diegan to try carpooling.”

Waze Carpool is a ridesharing app that matches drivers and riders who travel the same direction to work or home. Drivers pick up passengers and are reimbursed for gas money. Riders pay drivers through the Waze Carpool app. In celebration of Rideshare Week, Waze Carpool will cover the driver’s expense at no cost to the rider.

“Traffic in San Diego County is a big problem, and we’re thrilled we’re able to help alleviate the issue,” said Kate Balingit, Head of Carpool Go To Market at Waze. “By partnering with SANDAG to offer free carpool rides during Rideshare Week, we hope to show that it can be fun and easy for people to share rides: helping drivers and riders save time, money, and the environment while taking cars off the road.”

SANDAG invites commuters to pledge to share the ride during Rideshare Week by choosing a carpool, transit, or vanpool commute. Commuters who fill out the pledge form online now through October 5 will automatically be entered to win an Apple Watch.

Also during Rideshare Week, the region’s transit systems will be hosting the first-ever Free Ride Day on Tuesday, October 2nd. Visit MTS and NCTD’s websites for more information.

To learn more about Rideshare Week and the Waze Carpool promotion, visit: iCommuteSD.com/Rideshare.

About SANDAG …The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) is the San Diego region’s primary public planning, transportation, and research agency, providing the public forum for regional policy decisions about growth, transportation planning and construction, environmental management, housing, open space, energy, public safety, and binational topics. SANDAG is governed by a Board of Directors composed of mayors, council members, and supervisors from each of the region’s 18 cities and the county government.

Powered by SANDAG and in cooperation with the 511 transportation information service, iCommute is the Transportation Demand Management (TDM) program for the San Diego region. iCommute encourages use of transportation alternatives to help reduce traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions. To learn more, visit iCommuteSD.com.