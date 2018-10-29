SANDAG, MTS, AND NCTD Invite Public To Provide Input

ON BUS, TROLLEY, AND COMMUTER TRAIN FARES… Fifth of six regional public meetings to take place tomorrow

WHEN: Tuesday, October 30, 2018 – 12 noon – 2 p.m.

WHERE: Escondido Library, Turrentine Room. 239 S. Kalmia St.. Escondido, CA 92025

WHO: SANDAG, MTS, and NCTD staff members will be available to answer questions and take public comments. Spanish interpretation will be available at this meeting.

WHAT: SANDAG, MTS, and NCTD invite community members to attend a public meeting for more information and to provide comments on proposed MTS and NCTD transit fare changes. Attendees will have the opportunity to submit public comments, speak to staff members, and learn more about the proposed changes.

All comments will be summarized and presented to the SANDAG, MTS, and NCTD boards of directors over the next few months. If approved by all three boards of directors, the proposed changes will be implemented in early 2019.

MTS and NCTD are proposing to adjust fare structures to ensure that safe and reliable transit services are maintained. Over the last ten years, operational costs have increased, while fare revenue has declined, and fares have not increased. The proposed changes also will simplify the fare structure across the region, making it easier to access a wide range of transit options.

The SANDAG Board of Directors approved the region’s first Comprehensive Fare Ordinance encompassing fares on all public transit vehicles operated in San Diego County by MTS and NCTD in March 2006. The Comprehensive Fare Ordinance consolidates existing MTS and NCTD fares and regulations into a single regional ordinance, which is consistent with SANDAG Board Policy No. 029, the Regional Fare Policy. Since the Regional Fare Policy provides the regional framework for all transit fares, any fare changes, such as increases or change in fare types, must be approved by the SANDAG Board of Directors. The proposed changes also must be approved by the MTS and NCTD boards of directors before they are implemented. Since the proposed changes include the Senior/Disabled/Medicare and Youth Regional Monthly pass discounts, as well as the qualifying senior age for all senior fares, the SANDAG TransNet Ordinance also will be revised if the changes are approved by all three boards of directors.

For those unable to attend a meeting, comments also may be submitted by phone at (619) 595-5321, by email at pio@sandag.org, through the online Comment Form, or by mail to SANDAG PIO, 401 B Street, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101.

For more information about the proposed changes and other opportunities to provide input, visitsandag.org/fares.

About SANDAG

The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) is the San Diego region’s primary public planning, transportation, and research agency, providing the public forum for regional policy decisions about growth, transportation planning and construction, environmental management, housing, open space, energy, public safety, and binational topics. SANDAG is governed by a Board of Directors composed of mayors, council members, and supervisors from each of the region’s 18 cities and the county government.

About MTS

MTS operates 95 bus routes and three Trolley lines on 53 miles of double-tracked railway. Every weekday more than 300,000 passenger trips are taken on MTS bus and Trolley services in 10 cities and the county. In FY 2017, MTS served more than 88 million riders. For more information on how you can use public transportation and save money, go to www.sdmts.com.

About NCTD

The North County Transit District is a public transportation agency providing over 10 million passenger trips annually throughout North San Diego County and into downtown San Diego. NCTD’s system includes BREEZE buses (with FLEX service), COASTER commuter trains, SPRINTER hybrid rail trains, and LIFT paratransit service. NCTD’s mission is to deliver safe, convenient, reliable and user-friendly public transportation services. For more information visit: GoNCTD.com.