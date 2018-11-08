SANDAG Makes $60K Available To Encourage People To Go By Bike

Grant Applications Accepted through December 21

SANDAG is helping the San Diego region gear up for National Bike Month in May by offering $3,000 grants for programs or projects that promote biking through outreach and education.

The SANDAG iCommute program will award up to $60,000 in GO by BIKE Mini-Grants in 2019.

Eligible applicants include local government agencies; community-based and nonprofit organizations; business improvement districts, main street associations, or chambers of commerce; colleges and universities; and public and private (K-12) schools and San Diego County school districts.

Activities funded by the grants must be open to the public and should focus on bike education or safety, building support for biking, and promoting biking as an everyday transportation choice.

Examples of eligible activities include:

Community rides, bike scavenger hunts, or guided bike tours to highlight existing bike paths/infrastructure

Bike education related to bike maintenance, skill building, commuting, and safety

“Bike to Business” promotions in a neighborhood business district

Local “Bike to Work” or “Bike to Campus” events

Bike-in movie events

Public events or rides that open city streets to bikes

Campaigns, events, fairs, or contests that promote biking or bike safety

Applications will be accepted through December 21, 2018 at 5 p.m. Funds will be awarded by January 31, 2019. Funded activities must take place between March 15 and June 15, 2019. Complete details on eligibility, evaluation and selection criteria, timelines, and application procedures are available at iCommuteSD.com/events/bike-month.

The grants support an ongoing effort by SANDAG to encourage people to GO by BIKE, maintain an active lifestyle, and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. With more than 1,570 miles of bikeways in the region, there are plenty of places to GO by BIKE.

For more information on the GO by BIKE Mini-Grants, visit 511sd.com/iCommute or call 511 and say “iCommute.”

