SANDAG Criminal Justice Research Division Reports

The SANDAG Criminal Justice Research Division is releasing two reports on public safety in the San Diego region: one focused on changes in arrests in the wake of Proposition 47 and the other focused on law enforcement expenditures.

Arrests 2015: Law Enforcement Response to Crime in the San Diego Region includes the first full calendar year of crime statistics since Proposition 47 took effect. Approved by California voters statewide in November 2014, Proposition 47 reduced certain property and drug offenses from felonies to misdemeanors. Key findings from this report, summarized in a CJ Flash, include the following:

· Arrests for felony-level burglaries dropped 59 percent from 2014 to 2015, while misdemeanor arrests for petty theft/burglary increased 34 percent.

· Adult arrests for felony-level alcohol/drug offenses decreased 62 percent from 2014 to 2015. At the same time, these types of arrests at the misdemeanor level increased 14 percent.

Public Safety Allocations in the San Diego Region: Expenditures and Staffing for Fiscal Year 2016 covers spending on law enforcement (police, sheriff’s deputies, and harbor police), the county probation department, criminal prosecution (City Attorney and District Attorney), Public Defender, jails, courts, and juvenile hall facilities, among others. Key findings from this report, summarized in a CJ Flash, include the following:

· Government agencies throughout the county collectively spent $2.01 billion on public safety in fiscal year 2016, up one percent compared to FY 2015 and up six percent compared to five years ago (but still lower than the high of $2.04 billion in FY 2008-2009).

· Historically, the regional number of sworn officers per 1,000 population has been below the national average. The most recent national statistics is 2.1 in 2015, compared to 1.3 for San Diego County.

· While sworn staffing at local agencies has remained relatively stable in recent years, it is still lower for nine of the ten agencies than it was ten years ago.

