SanDag Completes Final Phase Of Superloop Rapid Transit Station Construction

High-Frequency Service Connects University City Area to UC San Diego Campus

SANDAG, MTS, and UC San Diego students and staff gathered in University City today to celebrate the completion of upgrades to the remaining five SuperLoop Rapid stations.

SuperLoop Rapid riders were greeted with complimentary donuts, coffee, giveaways, and a special appearance by UC San Diego’s King Triton mascot.

Superloop Rapid serves more than 2.1 million passengers annually and has quickly become busiest Rapid route in the MTS bus system.

To date, SANDAG has completed 24 upgraded SuperLoop Rapid stations, four SuperLoop stops, and improvements to roadways and traffic signals in several locations on the route. Construction of the final phase of the SuperLoop improvements began in summer 2017 at the remaining five stations located on Lebon Drive, Palmilla Drive, Arriba Street, and two on Regents Road.

The approximately $1.8 million final phase of upgrades for the new SuperLoop Rapid stations include new modern shelters, seating, energy-efficient lighting, and electronic next-bus arrival signs.

“Every day nearly 8,700 riders take the SuperLoop as a convenient and efficient way to get to work and school. This transportation option is vital to the people in University City and UCSD,” said SANDAG Chair and Del Mar City Councilmember Terry Sinnott. “ThisRapid route is a major part of SANDAG’s overall goal of relieving traffic congestion and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

SuperLoop Rapid is a high-frequency, limited-stop service with innovative bus amenities within a 9-mile route in the University City area of San Diego, including six locations on the UC San Diego campus. SuperLoop began running in 2009 and joined the Rapid network in 2015.

“The way the UC San Diego community uses SuperLoop Rapid demonstrates that when given a real choice, people will choose transit,” said MTS Board Chair Georgette Gómez. “The campus and surrounding communities are an example of an integrated transportation network that moves residents more efficiently, sustainably, and affordably.”

“SuperLoop Rapid helps our students get around University City without having to rely on cars. It has reduced traffic and parking demand while expanding student options for housing, work, and community engagement,” said Josh Kavanagh, director of transportation at UC San Diego.

Funding for this phase of the $36 million project was provided by TransNet, the region’s half cent sales tax for transportation administered by SANDAG. The project was developed in partnership with the Metropolitan Transit System, the City of San Diego, and UC San Diego.

To learn more about this project, visit: KeepSanDiegoMoving.com/SuperLoop.

In addition to the University City route, Rapid also improves the connectivity between Downtown San Diego and many communities along the State Route 15 and Interstate 15 corridor, including City Heights, Kearny Mesa, Mira Mesa, Rancho Bernardo, and Escondido, as well as Balboa Park and San Diego State University.

SANDAG is currently constructing South Bay Rapid. Limited service on this route launched in September and is available between the East Palomar Transit Station at Interstate 805 in Chula Vista and Downtown San Diego. The limited service will continue to operate Monday through Friday during peak morning and evening commute times until the full route opens early next year.

When complete in early 2019, the South Bay route will carry passengers via the South Bay Expressway and the region’s first-ever dedicated bus guideway from the Otay Mesa Port of Entry through Eastern Chula Vista to Downtown San Diego.

