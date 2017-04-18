SANDAG BOARD SELECTS ORANGE COUNTY LAW FIRM TO CONDUCT INDEPENDENT EXAMINATION

SANDAG Board of Directors voted unanimously to hire Newport Beach-based Hueston Hennigan LLP – a law firm with nationally-recognized investigative expertise – to conduct an independent examination of the agency’s communications regarding the revenue forecast for Measure A and deliver a report to the SANDAG Board of Directors.

A subcommittee of the agency’s Executive Committee – consisting of Poway Mayor Steve Vaus, San Diego City Council President Myrtle Cole, and Del Mar Mayor Terry Sinnott – reviewed and scored seven proposals submitted by law firms in response to a request for proposals. Hueston Hennigan was ranked first.

According to the firm’s proposal, John C. Hueston, a former federal prosecutor who served as the lead trial lawyer for the criminal prosecution of Enron executives, will lead the independent examination on behalf of the Board. The proposal states that “he brings over 25 years of experience in investigating and remediating municipal and local government issues.” For further details about Hueston Hennigan’s qualifications, please see Item 4 of today’s Board agenda.

Per the request of the Board and Executive Committee, Hueston Hennigan plans to complete the independent examination on an expedited basis, within about three months.

For more information, visit sandag.org/workplan.

About SANDAG

The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) is the San Diego region’s primary public planning, transportation, and research agency, providing the public forum for regional policy decisions about growth, transportation planning and construction, environmental management, housing, open space, energy, public safety, and binational topics. SANDAG is governed by a Board of Directors composed of mayors, council members, and supervisors from each of the region’s 18 cities and the county government.