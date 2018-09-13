SANDAG BOARD EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

On Friday, September 14 at the Board meeting beginning at at 9:30 a.m. the Board will hold a brief press conference following vote.

SANDAG Board Room, 401 B Street, 7th Floor, Downtown San Diego

At its regular meeting on Friday morning, the SANDAG Board of Directors is scheduled to consider final terms and conditions of employment for the agency’s next executive director. If approved, Board leadership will announce the name of the agency’s new leader. The Board will then take a short break from the meeting to answer questions from the press.

For more information on the actions scheduled for Friday morning, see Items 2 and 3 on the Board of Directors agenda.

Former SANDAG Executive Director Gary Gallegos retired in August 2017 after 16 years at the helm. A subcommittee of the SANDAG Board has worked with an executive recruiting firm to conduct a nationwide search to find a replacement. The process included a series of public meetings throughout the region and extensive stakeholder outreach.

For more information on the recruitment process visit sandag.org/NextExec.

About SANDAG … The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) is the San Diego region’s primary public planning, transportation, and research agency, providing the public forum for regional policy decisions about growth, transportation planning and construction, environmental management, housing, open space, energy, public safety, and binational topics. SANDAG is governed by a Board of Directors composed of mayors, council members, and supervisors from each of the region’s 18 cities and the county government.