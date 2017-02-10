Loading...
SANDAG Board Of Directors Discuss Big Picture At Annual Retreat

 The SANDAG Board of Directors is holding its annual retreat Thursday , February 9th through Friday, February 10th, to explore a range of important topics and issues in-depth, as well as take a look ahead at major projects ongoing in 2017. The 21/2-day event, which began Wednesday afternoon and ends Friday morning, is intended to bring together elected officials from all over the county to discuss strategies for the coming year. Barona Resort – Golf Events Center – 1932 Wildcat Canyon Road – Lakeside

(The agenda is available via this link on sandag.org.) 

About SANDAG …. The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) is the San Diego region’s primary public planning, transportation, and research agency, providing the public forum for regional policy decisions about growth, transportation planning and construction, environmental management, housing, open space, energy, public safety, and binational topics. SANDAG is governed by a Board of Directors composed of mayors, council members, and supervisors from each of the region’s 18 cities and the county government.

