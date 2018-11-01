SanDag Awards Vista ‘s Paseo Santa Fe Phase 3 Over $8 Million

Vista Awarded : Paseo Santa Fe Phase 3 – $8,870,000

Last week, the SANDAG Board of Directors awarded $22.3 million to jurisdictions throughout San Diego County to fund transportation-related infrastructure improvements that support smart growth development through theTransNet Smart Growth Incentive Program (SGIP). The 11 capital grants awarded last week are in addition to the 12 planning grants that were awarded more than $5 million by the Board of Directors in July of this year.

The Smart Growth grants help pay for efforts to implement public infrastructure projects that facilitate compact, mixed-use, transit-oriented development, as well as increasing housing and transportation choices.

In this grant cycle, Roosevelt Avenue in National City and Paseo Santa Fe in Vista are two examples of areas which will receive major streetscape improvements to enhance multi-modal options, such as enhanced sidewalks, landscaping, parking, lighting, and signage. The projects will enhance transportation options, as well as improve safety and accessibility in the neighborhoods.

“These grants help plant the seeds that will grow into smarter neighborhoods,” said SANDAG Board Chair and Del Mar City Councilmember Terry Sinnott. “We are investing in projects that will make significant improvements to the quality of life throughout our region.”

In this fourth funding cycle, the TransNet Smart Growth Incentive Grant Program has awarded more than $27 million to 23 municipal and county projects. Those projects have leveraged over $18 million in matching funds.

Since the program began in 2009, SANDAG has awarded more than $57 million to 65 Smart Growth Incentive Program projects throughout the region and leveraged approximately $43 million in matching funds.

The 11 projects that were awarded funding on October 26 are:

National City: Roosevelt Avenue Smart Growth Revitalization Plan – $2,705,000 Vista: Paseo Santa Fe Phase 3 – $8,870,000 San Diego: Downtown Mobility Cycle Way Phase 1 and 2 – $4,600,000 El Cajon: El Cajon Transit Center Connections – $2,801,200 El Cajon: Main Street-Green Street Gateway – $2,501,000 Lemon Grove: Connect Main Street Phase 1 and 2 – $2,501,000 Chula Vista: Third Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project Phase 3 – $4,700,000 San Diego: Downtown Wayfinding-Cycle Network – $400,000 National City: Sweetwater Protected Bikeway – $2,778,906 San Diego: East Village Green Park, Phase 1 – $4,600,000 Escondido: Grand Avenue Complete Streets Improvement Project Phase – $2,500,000

About SANDAG… The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) is the San Diego region’s primary public planning, transportation, and research agency, providing the public forum for regional policy decisions about growth, transportation planning and construction, environmental management, housing, open space, energy, public safety, and binational topics. SANDAG is governed by a Board of Directors composed of mayors, council members, and supervisors from each of the region’s 18 cities and the county government.