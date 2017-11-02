Loading...
San Marcos Veterans Day – Celebrating Our Local Heroes

City of San Marcos invites you to honor our Veteran Heroes during a special San Marcos  Veterans Day Ceremony Saturday, November 11th.  The ceremony at Helen Bougher Memorial Park 1243 Borden Road, San Marcos  beginning at 9 am. Military and active duty personnel are encouraged, but not required, to attend in uniform. Guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs and carpool. For more information www.san-marcos.net/veterans

  • 9:00 am Refreshments – Retire Flag- Displays -Music
  • 10:00 am Ceremony
  • 11:00 am Reception – Cake & Coffee Provided

