San Marcos Unified School District Releases Statement

A possible shooting threat to San Marcos High School was uncovered Monday. The San Marcos Unified School District released a statement through Twitter on Monday evening, saying “Law enforcement is actively investigating social media rumors of a possible threat to SMHS. Deputies will be posted at the school tomorrow. While these rumors are unsubstantiated at this point we are taking them seriously. Your students will be safe and protected at school.”

Twitter users took to the platform to voice concern. User Gigi Ross replied to the district’s statement, saying in part “Too vague as to make any [judgements] about whether the school is safe tomorrow.” The school district replied to Ross, assuring her that there will be an increased law enforcement around San Marcos Unified School District’s schools and community, adding that the district is in constant communication with law enforcement.

A Twitter user, who is also a current student at San Marcos High School, told TheVistaPress.com that they have faith that their school is making the right decisions, referencing a 2017 incident where “they apprehended the student with the right precautions.” The student said they have a lot of friends not going to school, also saying that they have “no clue how credible the threat could be.” The student feels that the choice of staying home or attending school when there is a threat of any type at a school comes down to one’s own personal preferences.

It was not said that there was a possible shooting threat to any other San Diego County schools

From the San Digo Sheriffs Deparment….On February 19, 2018, it was reported to deputies that there were rumors circulating via Snapchat of a possible school shooting occurring at San Marcos High School on Tuesday, February 20, 2018. Detectives investigated the threats and found images and wording related to a recent arrest in South Carolina regarding a school shooting threat. With cooperation from the social media outlet, it appears there were no specific threats targeting San Marcos High School, but images from the South Carolina incident were reposted. Although the current threats appear to be unsubstantiated, there will be an increased law enforcement presence at San Marcos High School throughout the day to ensure the safety of students and faculty.

Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.