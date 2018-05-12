San Marcos – Traffic Pursuit

On May 11, 2018, at approximately 3:23 PM, deputies assigned to the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station received a

radio call of several subjects fighting near Mission Road and Mulberry Drive in the City of San Marcos.

Deputies and investigators assigned to the San Marcos Gang Enforcement Team (GET) responded to

investigate.

San Marcos Gang Detectives were nearby and also heard the radio call and responded to the scene due to the

nature of the event. Once on scene, detectives witnessed a silver Hyundai Sonata driving in the area of Mission

Road and Mulberry Drive. Believing the vehicle was associated with the fight, gang detectives followed the

vehicle, which seemed to be driving aimlessly, and ended up at the San Marcos Cemetery. Detectives waited for

assistance from patrol personnel before contacting the vehicle occupants.

Members from the San Marcos Gang Enforcement Team and patrol units arrived at the cemetery. Deputies

attempted to initiate a traffic enforcement stop; and contact the occupants of the vehicle, but the vehicle fled. In

an attempt to elude deputies, the driver drove over several grave sites to exit the cemetery. The suspect led

deputies on an 11.41 mile pursuit through the city of San Marcos which ended at 328 S. Twin Oaks Valley

Road. The driver stopped the vehicle and fled foot, attempting to hide in the bed of a pick-up truck in the

shopping center. The passenger did not run and complied with deputy’s instruction. Both were arrested without

further incident and taken into custody.

The driver was identified as Geraldo Lopez, 22 years of age, and a resident of the City of Vista. Lopez was

arrested for an active felony warrant, 2 misdemeanor warrants, and felony evading.