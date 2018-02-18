San Marcos Takes 2018 Division I CIF Wrestling Tournament

David A. Willauer–Contributing Writer-Saturday, February 17, 2018-Canyon Crest High School-San Diego, CA-The Knights of San Marcos High School took the 2018 CIF Division I Wrestling Mat Title that was held at Canyon Crest High School and finished with 238.5 points Eli Dalaman 3rd at 115 Christian Navida 2nd at 128 Sebastian Sundberg 4th at 134 Jacob Peters 1st at 140 Kyman Yambao 1st at 147 Shane Finney 1st at 172 Jason Santiago 5th at 184 Kalani Sorensen 1st at 197 Jesus Hernandez 1st at 222 Enrique Galicia 1st at 287

3rd place went to Vista with 185 points Isaac Alvarez 3rd place at 108 Killian Perrigon 2nd at 115 Daniel Medrano 3rd at 134 Brian Kelly 2nd at 140 Branson Forgione 4th at 154 Michael Medrano 7th at 162 Lionel Turner 5th at 172 Dillon Gruver 4th at 184 Dave Flores 6th at 197 Nathan Miller 3rd at 222 Mason Manuto 5th at 287

5th place went to Mission Hills with 125 points Alfonso Cruz 4th at 108 Aria Mazroy 1st at 115 Jonathan Colorado 4th at 128 Edwin Aristondo 4th at 162 Jonathan Gomez 1st at 184 Jayce Jovero 2nd at 197 Aden Jackson 6th at 287

7th place went to El Camino with 102.5 points Rob Gonzalez 7th place at 115 Jaden Doan 1st at 122 Josh Bowe McLeod 6th at 134 Ryan Bowe McLeod 8th at 162 Isaiah Chavira 4th at 172 Mason lauffer 8th at 184 Cirito Concepcion 4th at 197 Oscar Morales 7th at 287

10th place went to Torrey Pines with 79 points Michael Cava 7th at 122 2nd at 222