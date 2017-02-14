San Marcos Summer Concerts

San Marcos Summer Music Fest

Formerly the Rock, Blues & BBQ, this music festival will feature live music, food and a beer garden.Walnut Grove Park

June 10, 2017

Summer Concerts in the Gardens

The San Marcos Summer concert series is comprised of five live concerts held in the “Gardens” of The Historic Wood House. This intimate setting offers convenient parking and restroom facilities.Wood House Gardens in Woodland Park

Summer 2017