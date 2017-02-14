San Marcos Summer Concerts

|San Marcos Summer Music Fest
Formerly the Rock, Blues & BBQ, this music festival will feature live music, food and a beer garden.Walnut Grove Park
June 10, 2017
|Summer Concerts in the Gardens
The San Marcos Summer concert series is comprised of five live concerts held in the “Gardens” of The Historic Wood House. This intimate setting offers convenient parking and restroom facilities.Wood House Gardens in Woodland Park
Summer 2017
|Free Concerts in the Gardens
The City of San Marcos will be presenting two free concerts during the months of July and August. Attendees may bring picnics or purchase snacks onsite.Wood House Gardens in Woodland Park
Summer 2017
