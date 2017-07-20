Loading...
San Marcos – Summer Concerts in The Garden’

Summer Concerts in Garden
Skelpin
July 22
Each Summer, the City of San Marcos hosts a ‘Summer Concerts in the Garden’ series in the Wood House Gardens at Woodland Park. Each concert takes place on a Saturday. Gates open at  6pm, concerts begin at 7:30 pm. Tickets for each concert can be purchased in advance or at the door. Children under 12 are FREE.
 The Kings of 88

The Kings of 88
August 26

    Steve Ybarra

Steven Ybarra
September 9

Ticket

Tickets

Presale tickets are also available at the
San Marcos Community Center and the
San Marcos Senior Activity Center

