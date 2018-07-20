San Marcos Summer Concerts

Loading...
The Detroit Underground Kicks Off The San Marcos Summer Concert Series!
Come enjoy a fantastic performance by The Detroit Underground at the Wood House Gardens at Woodland Park on July 21st.  Gates open at 6pm and the music begins at 7:30pm.  Taco Tuesday Food Truck will be onsite and the Historical Society will be hosting a bake sale.
Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. Children under 12 are FREE.
