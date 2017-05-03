Loading...
San Marcos Summer Concerts

Blues Crowd San Marcos Summer Music Fest
Formerly the Rock, Blues & BBQ, this music festival will feature live music, food and a beer garden.Walnut Grove Park
June 10, 2017
Details HERE
Wood House & Gardens Summer Concerts in the Gardens
The San Marcos Summer concert series is comprised of five live concerts held in the “Gardens” of The Historic Wood House. This intimate setting offers convenient parking and restroom facilities.Wood House Gardens in Woodland Park
Summer 2017Details HERE
Sea Monks Main Photo Free Concerts in the Gardens
The City of San Marcos will be presenting one free concert during the month of August. Attendees may bring picnics or purchase snacks onsite.Wood House Gardens in Woodland Park
The Sea Monks
Thursday, August 10
