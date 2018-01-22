San Marcos State of the City Address – Wednesday March 7th

4th Annual STATE of the CITY ADDRESS featuring the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce Member Recognition Luncheon



California State University San Marcos (CSUSM)

University Student Union Ballroom (USU)

The San Marcos Chamber's Board of Directors invites you to join Mayor James Desmond, Vice Mayor Rebecca Jones, San Marcos City Council members Kristal Jabara, Sharon Jenkins, and Chris Orlando, the Chamber's Board of Directors, VIPs, and members of the local business community for this highly-visible and informative annual luncheon expected to draw up to 400 community advocates. Mayor Jim Desmond's annual State of the City Address is a focal point of the annual luncheon during which Mayor Desmond will detail City of San Marcos 2017 accomplishments and future goals for the City. Networking will take place during registration, and after the lunch, for those inclined. A delicious lunch, lovely surroundings, new connections and the reward of knowing you've demonstrated so much support and goodwill in your local business community should make this event a positive opportunity for all involved. 11 AM to 1:30 PM. Register by February 1 to take advantage of these great rates:

Chamber Members – $75

General Admission – $95

Table Sponsor: $750 (MEMBERS ONLY)

Table Sponsor: $950 (GENERAL BUSINESS)

Reserved table for 8 in VIP seating area

Your company logo displayed on your reserved table

Refund fees apply –

Sorry, NO REFUNDS after February 1, 2018. ADVANCE REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Space and reservations accepted until full.

BENEFITS OF SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES VISIBILITY & RECOGNITION

The Chamber’s programs and events are some of the most popular benefits of Chamber membership, and the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce represents a vibrant business community. When you make sponsorship of a high-profile Chamber event part of your marketing mix, you gain a prime opportunity to increase your brand recognition and reputation; build and strengthen business connections; generate sales leads; demonstrate leadership and civic involvement; gain opportunities to introduce new products and services.

The 4th Annual State of the City Address and Chamber Member Recognition Luncheon presents an opportunity to strengthen your business visibility and awareness of your brand through sponsorship, participation and attendance. The San Marcos Chamber offers a variety of visibility packages and we can customize a package to suit your particular business needs. Sponsorship packages and details are subject to change and availability.