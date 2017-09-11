Loading...
San Marcos Sheriff – Coffee With The Community

The San Marcos Sheriff’s Station is holding a Coffee with the Community on Thursday September 14th at Mariah’s Westwind Restaurant 1691 Melrose Drive from 9 am to 10 am. This is an opportunity to meet and engage with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. You will have a chance to ask questions, voice your concerns and get to know the deputies who patrol your neighborhoods. Get crime prevention tips and learn more about the free safety programs.

For information or questions call the City of San Marcos Crime Prevention Unit at 760-510-5255

 

