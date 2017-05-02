San Marcos – Sexual Assault Arrest

On 04-25-2017, at 1218 hours, The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department arrested John Michals for one count of sexual battery. John Michals is a licensed chiropractor practicing in the city of San Marcos at two separate locations; 150 Valpreda Street (The North County Health Services Department) and his private practice at 100 East San Marcos Blvd. During the investigation, additional victims of sexual battery have come forward. Because of this, we believe there may be additional victims who have yet to report. Anyone with information on this case, or additional cases of sexual battery, is asked to contact Detective Tingley at the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station at 760-510-5200.