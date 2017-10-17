Loading...
San Marcos Serious Injury Collision

October 17, 2017

On October 17, 2017, at 12:29 p.m., deputies from the Sheriff’s San Marcos Station, Traffic Division responded to a vehicle collision at the intersection of South Rancho Santa Fe Road and Grandon Avenue.

Based on the preliminary investigation it was determined a vehicle entered the intersection against a red light, broadsiding a second vehicle. Both drivers sustained serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the collision, including impairment of alcohol and/or drugs, is still under investigation.

