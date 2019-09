By Editor / September 27, 2019 /

San Marcos, CA — 2019 Serb Fest in San Marcos Saturday September 28th & Sunday September 29th. Ethnic foods & desserts, live music & dancing, Folklore performances, Kids Zone, Cultural Exhibits, Vendor booths, Soccer Tournament and more…$5 admission, kids 12 and under free.

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!