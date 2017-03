The San Marcos Senior Activity Center is having a Craft Fair Wednesday, April 5 from 9-1pm. It is open to the public. We also have tables available for people to sell crafts. Tables are $10 and must be reserved in person.

The Craft Fair will be Wednesday, April 5 from 9-1pm. Located at the San Marcos Senior Activity Center. 111 Richmar Ave., San Marcos, CA 92069. If there are any questions they can call Jonathan Williams 760-744-5535 x3620 or email jwilliams@san-marcos.net