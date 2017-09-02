Loading...
San Marcos Results of the DUI Checkpoint

Deputies of the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station conducted a driving under the influence/ driver’s license checkpoint on September 1, 2017, in the 100 block of W. Mission Road, in the city of San Marcos.

Total Cars through the Checkpoint: 544
Total Cars into the Checkpoint: 376
Cars Sent to Secondary for Evaluation: 34
D.U.I Evaluations: 8
D.U.I Alcohol Arrests:3
D.U.I Drug Arrests: 0
Other Arrest : 0

In addition, there was 1 vehicle impounded for driving on a suspended driver’s license and 1 vehicle impounded for being an unlicensed driver. There were 13 citations issued for various violations including driving without a license, driving on a suspended license and possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

The DUI/ Driver’s license checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Report Drunk Drivers – Call 9-1-1.

