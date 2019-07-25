San Marcos Resident, Hong Kong Native Eric Tai Joins Keller Williams Realty

San Marcos, CA — San Marcos resident Eric Tai, a Hong Kong native, has been named team leader of Keller Williams Realty San Diego East Foothills in El Cajon, one of the largest residential real estate brokerages in San Diego County. The announcement was made by Joe Garzanelli, broker, Keller Williams Realty San Diego East Foothills.

As team leader and a member of the brokerage’s leadership team, Tai will oversee continued growth and expansion of the brokerage through recruiting real estate talent and retention, along with coaching, training and teambuilding that is designed to achieve growth initiative standards and market center goals.

“Keller Williams has grown with a focus on cultivating an agent-centric, education based and technology driven culture that rewards agents as stakeholders,” said Tai, “and I plan to continue that track record of success.”

Tai, who was born in Hong Kong with British citizenship and grew up in Sacramento as a naturalized U.S. citizen, has a career background as a loan consultant, lending advisor and mortgage banker. He has previously helped a number of KW agents with financing transactions on behalf of their clients. He has lived in the North County since 2008, and currently lives in San Marcos. Tai can be reached at 619-882-9776 or at EricTai@kw.com.

Tai succeeds Leslie Ratliff as the brokerage’s team leader. Ratliff will continue with the brokerage in other capacities, Garzanelli said.

Keller Williams Realty San Diego East Foothills, headquartered at 1030 Fletcher Parkway, El Cajon, has been East County’s residential real estate market leader in sales volume, sales agent productivity and market share among the 10 largest real estate offices since 2014. With more than 320 agents, the brokerage operates three offices, in El Cajon, Santee and Alpine, plus an escrow division.

Keller Williams is considered one of the largest real estate franchises by agent count in the world with more than 900 offices and 180,000 associates across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia. Training Magazine has named Keller Williams the world’s top training organization across all industries.