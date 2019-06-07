San Marcos Resident Deane Camateros Named Accounts Manager

Deane Camateros Joins Cavignac & Associates as an Employee Benefits Department Account Administrator

SAN DIEGO, CA — (June 2019) – Cavignac & Associates, a downtown San Diego-based risk management and insurance brokerage firm, has hired Deane Camateros, HIA, as an account administrator within the agency’s Employee Benefits Department, announced Jeffrey W. Cavignac, CPCU, RPLU, CRIS, company president and managing principal.

Deane Camateros

In her new role, Camateros is charged with assisting the department’s account manager with the daily service activities for each client’s benefit offerings. Among other duties, she is responsible for completing request for proposals and preparing quotations for new or renewal coverage, preparing open enrollment material and ordering supplies from carriers, creating presentations and proposals for new and renewal business, preparing packages of material for open enrollment meetings, and facilitating open enrollment meetings as requested.

Most recently, Camateros served as a benefit analyst for Marsh & McLennan Agency in San Diego, where she was employed for nine years, the last two of which were in the Employee Health and Benefits Department. Prior to that, she worked in Marsh & McLennan Agency’s Publications Department. Earlier work experience includes having been a technical writer for General Atomics, a business analyst for Taiyo Yuden, and a technical writer for five years for Gen-Probe (now Hologic.)

Camateros earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in English and political science. She holds a Health Insurance Associate (HIA) designation.

Born and raised in San Diego, Camateros resides in the North County community of San Marcos with her husband, Ian, and their two children: Liesel, age five, and Paisley, age 18 months. In her leisure time, she enjoys baking, binge-watching television shows, walking and traveling.

