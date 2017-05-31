San Marcos Resident Arrested For Child Molestation

On May 31, 2017, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Detectives from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department Child Abuse Unit arrested San Marcos resident Matthew Tague, 43 years old, at the Vista Sheriff’s Station for multiple counts of lewd & lascivious acts with one minor victim.

Tague is a pastor at the North Coast Calvary Chapel in Carlsbad, however, the incident was not related to his duties or position at the church.

At this point, Sheriff’s detectives have no indication there are additional victims. The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time. Tague was booked into the Vista Detention Facility and is being held on $1,900,000.00 bail. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at (858) 974-2310.

Lieutenant Karen Stubkjaer will be available for on-camera interviews tonight from 6pm to 7pm at Sheriff’s Headquarters, 9621 Ridgehaven Court, San Diego.