San Marcos Pursuit and Felony Hit and Run

On 08-30-2017, at about 1227 hours, a parolee with a pending warrant later identified as Alicia Samantha Edwards, driving a Toyota Tacoma Pickup, made an unsafe lane change on San Marcos Blvd forcing an unmarked Sheriff’s Department vehicle, driven by an on duty deputy, into a collision with another motorist.

The deputy attempted to approach Edwards who briefly stopped the vehicle but then fled the scene at a high rate of speed. As the vehicle driven by Edwards was fleeing, an adult male and an adult female jumped from the vehicle while it was moving and fled on foot. When other San Marcos Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to stop Edwards, a traffic pursuit ensued with Edwards leading deputies throughout San Marcos. During the pursuit Edwards collided with several vehicles, failing to stop before the pursuit eventually terminated in Escondido where Edwards drove into the rear of a large truck on Auto Parkway.

Edwards sustained unknown injuries and was transported to Palomar Medical Center where she was admitted and being treated. Edwards will be charged with several felony charges including felony hit and run and evading police in a vehicle.

The San Marcos Sheriff’s and Escondido Traffic Divisions are investigating.

