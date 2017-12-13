San Marcos Pre-DUI Checkpoint

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is well aware of the community’s concern for persons Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Drugs. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is taking a major countermeasure by implementing a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint. The primary intent of this checkpoint is to educate the public of the dangers associated with drinking and driving. Additionally, this checkpoint will serve as a deterrent to potentially impaired drivers. Finally, this checkpoint provides an important governmental service by promoting public safety. The focus of the operation will be the apprehension of suspects who are determined to operate a motor vehicle while intoxicated and/or under the influence of drugs or alcohol. We will also be checking for drivers who are driving while unlicensed or suspended.

On Friday, December 15, 2017 from 7:30 p.m., to Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 2:30 a.m., deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s San Marcos Station will be conducting a Sobriety and Driver’s License checkpoint in the city of San Marcos. The checkpoint will consist of D.U.I and Drug

Recognition Expert (D.R.E) trained deputies who will be evaluating drivers’ abilities to safely operate motor vehicles if they are under the influence of alcohol or drugs. As part of the checkpoint, all drivers passing through the checkpoint will be checked to make sure that they have a valid driver’s license.

This checkpoint is funded by a grant through the California Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety and local law enforcement urge drivers to “Report Drunk Drivers. Call 911.” You may direct any questions regarding the checkpoint to Sergeant Mark Foster.