The Petty Breakers perform on Saturday, September 14 at the Wood House at Woodland Park 1148 Rock Springs Road, San Marcos. Show at 7:30 to 9:15 pm $6 pre- sale and $8 at the door. Tickets available at San Marcos Community Center and Senior Activity Center or on line at

www.san-marcos.net/specialevents.

City of San Marcos | 760-744-9000 | www.san-marcos.net