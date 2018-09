Halloween Events Parks & Rec style! San Marcos Parks & Recreation is serving up 3 very special Halloween-themed events. All three Spooktacular events feature games and activities for the whole family to enjoy! Breakfast with the Littlest Pumpkin | $5 Saturday, Oct. 13 | 7:30 to 11 am San Marcos Community Center Family Night Halloween Party | $5 Saturday, Oct. 20 | 6:30 to 8:30 pm The Wood House Kick Off Halloween | Free Wednesday, Oct. 31 | 5 to 7 pm Jack’s Pond Nature Center www.san-marcos.net/ specialevents